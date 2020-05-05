World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Campaign Theme and Objective

World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: It is also known as Hand Hygiene Day. Healthcare has a major role as it helps in preventing several infections just by improving hand hygiene practices. According to WHO, hand hygiene is a 'single most important measure' to prevent the transmission of bacteria in hospitals and other places.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Campaign Theme

A campaign theme is "SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands". It is aligned with the Year of the Nurses and the Midwife. It aims to recognise nurses and midwives as front-line heroes who are working and helping us in fighting with COVID-19 pandemic and deserve acknowledgement and appreciation. The day also highlights their critical roles in infection prevention.

Let us tell you that every year on this day a campaign as a part of a global effort led by World Health Organisation (WHO) is organised to improve and hygiene which is important for healthcare settings.

World Hand Hygiene 2020: Campaign Objectives

The main objective of the campaign is to maintain and recognise that hand washing as one of the most necessary and effective ways to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including COVID-19 virus. A major role is also played by the Health workers and community members in preventing infections by practising regular and frequent hand washing

The aim of WHO and partners through the campaign of 2020 is to:

- Make hand hygiene as a global priority.

- Motivate and inspire hand hygiene and behaviour change.

- To engage with health care workers in the prevention of infections and maintaining clean care regime.

According to WHO, the campaign also acts as a call to action to policy-makers to provide a clean and safe work environment for nurses and also to improve staffing levels. It also a call to leaders to empowers nurses and midwives in providing clean care to prevent infection. The campaign also contributes to the United Nations Secretary General's Global Call to Action on WASH in health care facilities.

As we know that nurses and midwives play a crucial role in providing health services. They provide care to patients, mothers and children by giving life-saving immunisations and health advice; they look after older people and meet an everyday need as per the requirement. Or we can say that they devote their lives in caring for them. According to WHO, 9 million nurses and midwives are required in the world to achieve universal health coverage by 2030. That is why the year 2020 is designated by the World Health Assembly as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

As per the current scenario, to maintain health care regime is very important and need of the hour. The whole world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent from infection health hygiene is very important.

Hand hygiene is also known as hand washing. It is an act of cleaning hands with or without water or another liquid, or with the help of soap for removing soil, dirt, and microorganisms. Medical hand hygiene consists of practices related to the administration of medicine and medical care to minimise disease and stop it from spreading. The main aim of hand hygiene for medical purpose is to cleanse the hands of pathogens that may include bacteria or viruses and can consist of chemicals which can cause personal harm or disease.

Therefore, maintain hand hygiene and make it a part of daily routine activities to prevent an infection that can cause diseases.

