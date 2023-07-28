World Hepatitis Day 2023: Date, Theme and Why is this day observed?

World Hepatitis Day 2023: World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is observed on 28 July annually all over the globe. The day commemorates the birth of American Physician Dr Baruch Samuel Blumberg. Also, it aims to bring the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of life-threatening diseases and to influence real change.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Date & Theme

Every year, World Hepatitis Day on July 28 focuses on a specific theme to address key challenges related to viral hepatitis. These themes may vary from raising awareness about hepatitis prevention and testing to advocating for access to treatment and services. According to World Health Organisation, the theme for WHD 2023 is “One life, one liver” which further aims to eradicate hepatitis.

On the other hand, ‘We’re not waiting’ is a call to action for WHD 2023, suggested by World Hepatitis Day Organisation. It further adds,” It’s a call to accelerate elimination efforts of viral hepatitis now and the urgent need for testing and treatment for the real people who need it. Individuals and communities around the world are making change happen in their own lives and in the world around them. We celebrate them while demanding more action.”

What is the history of World Hepatitis Day?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA) are responsible for the creation of World Hepatitis Day. It was initially announced on May 19, but in 2010 it was rescheduled to July 28. The first World Hepatitis Day, led by the local community, was organised in 2008 by the World Hepatitis Alliance.

Later, July 28 was chosen as the new date. This choice was made when the World Health Assembly agreed to celebrate the birthday of Dr Baruch Samuel Blumberg, an American physician who is credited with identifying the hepatitis B virus in the 1960s and creating the vaccine for it.

Since then World Hepatitis Day serve as an essential platform to unite people and organizations in the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

Why is World Hepatitis Day celebrated?

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to raise awareness about viral hepatitis, a global health challenge affecting millions of people. It aims to advocate for hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment to reduce the burden of this preventable and treatable disease. By promoting awareness, World Hepatitis Day seeks to mobilize communities, healthcare professionals, and governments to take action in combating hepatitis and its devastating impact on individuals and societies worldwide. Through education and advocacy, this observance supports the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat, as outlined by the World Health Organization, and encourages collective efforts towards a healthier and hepatitis-free world.

So, in conclusion, World Hepatitis Day is essential to encourage a coordinated worldwide response and action towards WHO's target of eradicating viral hepatitis as a significant public health hazard by 2030. The World Hepatitis Alliance, a global patient-led organization working to combat viral hepatitis, has been actively involved in promoting greater immunisation, early diagnosis, and improved access to healthcare services.

