World Osteoporosis Day 2020: History, Significance and Facts

World Osteoporosis Day 2020: 20 October is celebrated as World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) and marks a year-long campaign dedicated to spreading awareness about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis means porous bone. It is a disease of bone in which the density and quality of bone are reduced. World Osteoporosis Day educates people about the importance of good health, taking care of the body, and protecting bones and muscles from disabling and life-threatening fractures.

The campaign focuses on the role of a healthy diet, an exercise of bone health, lifestyle, and preventive measures so that quality of life can be enjoyed. Most of the time, osteoporosis disease is not detected at an early age. Therefore, it is necessary to take timely action, treatment, etc.

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD): History

The activities organised on World Osteoporosis Day is sponsored by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to educate people about the devastating bone disease. Do you know the person suffering from osteoporosis disease renders bones so frail and brittle that any slight movement or action like sneezing may be life-threatening and can cause never-ending pain as the entire bone breaks and fractures?

On 20 October, 1996, World Osteoporosis Day was launched by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society and supported by the European Commission. The day has been organised by IOF since 1997. In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organisation acted as co-sponsor of World Osteoporosis Day.

Causes of Osteoporosis disease

Bones are made up of living tissues and they constantly change. That is new bone is made and old bone is broken down. At a young age, the body generates new bone faster and breaks down old bone as compared to the old age that is bone mass increases in youth. But by the age of 30, most people reach their peak bone mass. As age increases, bone mass is lost faster than it is created.

Osteoporosis disease depends upon how much density of bone mass you have attained in the youth. Let us tell you that peak bone mass is somewhat inherited and varies by the ethnic group. If the bone mass is higher in the body that is you have more bone in the bank and there will be less chance for osteoporosis disease.

Symptoms of Osteoporosis disease

As discussed above, at an early age, there is no such type of symptoms of bone loss is seen. But due to osteoporosis, your density of bone decreases or your bone started weakening then you might have some symptoms and signs like:

- Pain in the back can be caused due to fracture or collapsed vertebra.

- Loss of height over time.

- A stooped Posture

- A bone that breaks much more easily than expected.

We know all that diseases of any type are not good for our body, we should take care of health, we should take a healthy diet, timely exercise is also important, etc. Osteoporosis is a disease which at an early age does not have any kind of symptom but if prolonged back pain arises consult a doctor and take preventive measures. World Osteoporosis Day is observed on 20 October to raise awareness about the disease like how to prevent it, educate people, etc.

