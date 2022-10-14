World Standards Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & other details

World Standards Day 2022 theme: World Standards Day is celebrated every year on October 14 to spread awareness about the significance of standardization in the global economy among regulators, consumers, and industries. World Standards Day 2022 pays tribute to the thousands of experts around the world who collaborated in developing the voluntary technical agreements which are later published as the International Standards.

As World Standards Day is being celebrated on October 14, learn more about this year’s theme, the history of World Standards Day, and what is its significance in the present time.

Standards touch almost every part of our daily lives.

And are essential to achieving the #GlobalGoals of a fairer, more sustainable world.

World Standards Day 2022 Theme

The theme for World Standards Day 2022 is ‘Shared Vision for a Better World. The theme aims at increasing the understanding of how standardization is significant in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

World Standards Day 2022 History

World Standards Day is a collaborative initiative of the International organization for Standardisation (ISO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The three bodies, annually, develop campaign elements to empower the global community and it was in 1946 that the need for standardization was felt for the very first time. World Standards Day was first created in 1946 on October 14 in the presence of known delegates and experts from around 25 countries in London.

World Standards Day 2022: What is the significance?

World Standards Day honors the contributions of ISO, ITU, and IEC as well as the experts working with these organizations. Standards Day is dedicated to creating awareness about the significance of standardization in a contemporary globalized world.

The process of standardization is crucial for facilitating trade and overcoming technical challenges. The member nations also pledge to make the world a better place to reside in and aim at working towards building the smart cities with international standards. World Standards Day is celebrated every year with different prolific themes.

