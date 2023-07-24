What Is YouTube’s Shorts From Video Comments

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows viewers to create Shorts from comments on other people's videos.

The feature, called "viewer-created Shorts featuring comments," is currently being tested with a small percentage of users.

The announcement was made on July 20, 2023 on a YouTube support page and it states “We’re running an experiment that enables mobile viewers to create Shorts featuring comments posted on videos they’re watching.”

YouTube has been making continuous efforts to improve its platform and increase viewership. Recently, the company launched a screen lock feature for Premium users, allowing them to watch videos uninterrupted and prevent accidental touches.

The viewer-created Shorts featuring comments feature is a way for viewers to share their thoughts and reactions to videos in a more creative way.

It also gives viewers a chance to participate in the conversation around videos, even if they don't have the time or skills to create their own videos.

YouTube is not the first video-sharing platform to offer a feature that allows viewers to create content from comments.

TikTok, for example, has had a similar feature for some time. But, the launch of YouTube's viewer-created Shorts featuring comments feature is a sign that the company is taking this video format seriously.

What Is the Availability of This Feature?

YouTube mentions that this feature is only available for a small group of Android and iOS users. It is still in testing mode.

The platform mentions: “This experiment is available to a small percentage of viewers on Android and iOS mobile devices across the globe.”

How to Use the New Feature?

To create a Short from a comment, viewers simply need to tap on the "Create Short" button under the comment. They can then edit the comment and add their own creative touches, such as music, filters, and text.

Once the Short is created, it will appear in the Shorts feed and on the viewer's channel page. It is important to note that once a Shorts is created from a comment, there will be no notifications to the creator whose video the comment is on, nor the comment author.

YouTube states: “The Short will appear in the Shorts feed and on the viewer’s channel page. Viewer-created Shorts won’t send notifications to the creator whose video the comment is on, nor the comment author.”

Further, creators do not have the ability to prohibit comments from being featured in a Short. However, they can turn off comments on their videos for a safe experience.

In conclusion, YouTube's Shorts from video comments is a positive development for the platform. It is a way for YouTube to give viewers more ways to express themselves and participate in the conversation around videos. It is also a way for YouTube to promote videos and drive engagement.