AEEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced at amrita.edu, Check Phase 1 and 2 Schedule Here

AEEE 2023: As per the recent updates, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the examination dates for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023. The AEEE 2023 is scheduled to be held in two phases. The phase 1 examinations will be conducted from April 21, 2023, to April 28, 2023, whereas the phase 2 examinations will be held from May 5, 2023, to May 11, 2023, respectively.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the registration process for the full-time Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree programme. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the AEEE 2023 can register through the official website- amrita.edu.

AEEE Exam Dates 2023

Events Dates AEEE Phase 1 Exam April 21, 2023, to April 28, 2023 AEEE Phase 2 Exam May 5 to 11, 2023

How to Apply for AEEE 2023?

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the AEEE 2023 entrance examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s official website - amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Now, fill out the necessary details

Step 4: After this, generate login credentials

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Now, pay the application fee

Step 7: Upload the scanned images of mentioned documents including Educational Certificates, Photographs, Signature, Date of Birth Proof, and Address Proof

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the AEEE 2023 form for future use

AEEE 2023

As per the recent updates, AEEE 2023 will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in 140 cities across India. However, the AEEE 2023 will be held with a duration of 2.5 hours including 100 questions from Physics, Mathematics, English, and Chemistry. As per the recent updates, the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE 2023) is conducted for admissions into various engineering programmes mentioned below.

Aerospace Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Automation and Robotics Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer and Communication Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

