AEEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced at amrita.edu, Check Phase 1 and 2 Schedule Here

AEEE 2023: As per the recent updates, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the examination dates for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023. The AEEE 2023 is scheduled to be held in two phases. The phase 1 examinations will be conducted from April 21, 2023, to April 28, 2023, whereas the phase 2 examinations will be held from May 5, 2023, to May 11, 2023, respectively.
The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the registration process for the full-time Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree programme. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the AEEE 2023 can register through the official website- amrita.edu.
AEEE Exam Dates 2023
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AEEE Phase 1 Exam
|
April 21, 2023, to April 28, 2023
|
AEEE Phase 2 Exam
|
May 5 to 11, 2023
How to Apply for AEEE 2023?
Candidates who are interested in appearing for the AEEE 2023 entrance examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s official website - amrita.edu
Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab visible on the screen
Step 3: Now, fill out the necessary details
Step 4: After this, generate login credentials
Step 5: Upload the required documents
Step 6: Now, pay the application fee
Step 7: Upload the scanned images of mentioned documents including Educational Certificates, Photographs, Signature, Date of Birth Proof, and Address Proof
Step 8: Submit the application form
Step 9: Download and take a printout of the AEEE 2023 form for future use
AEEE 2023
As per the recent updates, AEEE 2023 will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in 140 cities across India. However, the AEEE 2023 will be held with a duration of 2.5 hours including 100 questions from Physics, Mathematics, English, and Chemistry. As per the recent updates, the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE 2023) is conducted for admissions into various engineering programmes mentioned below.
- Aerospace Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Automation and Robotics Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer and Communication Engineering
- Computer Science and Engineering
- Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
