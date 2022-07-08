AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result (OUT): Check AGRI POLYCET Results online at angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

AGRI POLYCET Result 2022 (OUT): Ending then long wait, AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result has been declared for the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2022. Archarya N G Ranga Agricultural University, ANGRAU, which was entrusted the responsibility of holding the entrance exam, has finally declared the AGRI POLYCET Result 2022 online and made it available to all the registered candidates. To check AGRI POLYCET 2022 Results, candidates will need to log onto the website - angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in and enter their credentials. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result is also placed below:

Check AGRI POLYCET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP AGRIPOLYCET Result 2022 Official Websites Crash

At the time of filing of this story, the AGRI POLYCET 2022 result portal was found to be suffering from technical problems, rendering it unusable for the students. Media reports have also confirmed that both the portals i.e., -angrau.ac.in, angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in are currently unavailable and students are unable to check their results or download AGRIPOLYCET Result 2022 Scorecarfd online. In fact, several students have also reached out to jagranjosh.com to confirm the availability of AGRI POLYCET Result 2022. The problem regarding the official website being unavailable has been shared with the authorities and they are currently working on fixing the issue. Soon, AGRIPOLYCET 2022 Result website link will be available, using which candidates will be able to download their scorecard easily.

How to check AGRI POLYCET Result 2022 online?

Candidates should note that the ANGRAU has declared the AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result online and published the same on the official portals. The AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result has been published in the form of a digital scorecard or rank card that has been made available to the students via the official websites. After logging onto the portal, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth and other credentials to access and download AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result. After checking the results online, candidates are advised to download a softcopy of the scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

