AIBE 17 Revised Answer Key 2023 Releases, Cutoff Marks Dropped, Check PDF Here

AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023: The Bar Council of India has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 revised answer key. Candidates can download final AIBE 17 answer for all languages from the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. As per the revised answer key, 2 questions have been deleted, and 2 answers have been revised. Based on this, AIBE 17 cutoff marks has been dropped.

It has been mentioned in the official website, "Dear Candidates, Objection tracker was raised from 13th feb 2023 to 20th feb 2023 after analyzing the objection raised by candidates. There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages. "

Final AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AIBE 17 Revised Answer Key 2023?

To download the revised answer key, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download AIBE answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: The homepage will be displayed on the screen

Step 3: Click on the - download pdf

Step 4: A pdf will appear on the screen for all the sets and language paper

Step 5: Check the AIBE 17 revised answer key and download it

AIBE 17 Cutoff

With the release of final answer key, the AIBE 17 cut-off marks have been dropped as 2 questions have been deleted and 2 answers have been changed. Candidates can check below the table to know the dropped cutoff marks:

Categories Minimum qualifying marks criteria AIBE 17 cutoff marks General/ OBC 40% of total marks 39.2 marks out of 98 marks SC/ ST/ PWD category 35% of total marks 34.3 marks out of 98 marks

AIBE 17 Result 2023

BCI released the result for AIBE XVII (17) online at the official website. Now, the result now be released based on the remaining 98 questions only. Candidates can check their result by using their login credentials. Earlier, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released a notification sharing highlights of the AIBE XVII exam day. As per the press release, 1,73,586 Advocates, had registered for the All India Bar Exam XVII, while 1,71,402 candidates appeared for the examination. Thus 98.7% successfully appeared in this examination.

