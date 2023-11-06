AIBE XVIII 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Registrations Close on November 10

AIBE XVIII 2023 Applications: The Bar Council of India has opened the AIBE 18 application correction window. Students who have completed the registration and application process for the All India Bar Examination 2023 can visit the official website and make the necessary changes to their application form.

To make the necessary changes, students are required to visit the candidate login link available on the official website. The last date for students to make necessary changes in their AIBE XVII online application is November 12, 2023. According to the revised schedule, however, the last date for students to complete the AIBE XVIII 2023 registration is November 10, 2023.

To make the changes in the AIBE 18 applications 2023 students are required to visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and log in using their registered credentials. Eligible candidates can also make changes to the AIBE XVIII 2023 applications through the direct link given below.

AIBE XVIII 2023 Candidate login - Click Here

Steps to Make Changes in AIBE XVIII 2023 Applications

To make the changes in the application form candidates are required to log in using their login credentials created during the registrations. Follow the steps given below to edit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 login link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the application edit link and make the required changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Details to be Changed in AIBE XVIII 2023 Applications

Those candidates who have applied for the AIBE XVIII 2023 exams and need to make changes to the information provided can visit the official website and log in through the candidate login link provided. The fields open for editing are given below.

Candidate Name

Date of birth

Enrollment number

Exam City

Test centre preference

Students must note that changes made will be reflected in the AIBE XVIII 2023 admit card which will be available from November 25 to 30, 2023. The AIBE XVIII 2023 exams will be conducted on December 3, 2023.

