AIBE 18 Application Form 2023 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields

The AIBE 18 Application Form 2023 correction window will be closed tomorrow. Check out the steps to make corrections and editable fields here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 14, 2023 12:35 IST
AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 18 tomorrow: October 15, 2023. Applicants who wish to make changes must do the same before the deadline. It is advised to make modifications before the last date as no further extensions may be provided. 

Also, it must be noted that only limited fields can be edited. Not all the sections can be rectified or modified as per the applicants ’ will. They can check out the list of editable details and steps to rectify the errors in the AIBE 18 application form 2023 here.

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 Schedule

Event

Date

AIBE Correction Window Closes

October 15, 2023

Release of AIBE 18 admit card

October 20, 2023

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 exam date

October 29, 2023

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 result

To be announced

Editable Fields in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023

Candidates can check out the fields that can be modified below:

  • Candidate's name 
  • Enrollment Number
  • Exam City
  • Test Centre Preferences
  • Date of Birth

How to Make Corrections in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 Correction Window'

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Click on the tab saying correction in the application form

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and email and proceed

Step 6: Make the required changes 

Step 7: Click on the save tab and download the updated application confirmation form

