AIBE 18 Application Form 2023 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields

AIBE 18 Application Form 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 18 tomorrow: October 15, 2023. Applicants who wish to make changes must do the same before the deadline. It is advised to make modifications before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

Also, it must be noted that only limited fields can be edited. Not all the sections can be rectified or modified as per the applicants ’ will. They can check out the list of editable details and steps to rectify the errors in the AIBE 18 application form 2023 here.

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 Schedule

Event Date AIBE Correction Window Closes October 15, 2023 Release of AIBE 18 admit card October 20, 2023 AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 exam date October 29, 2023 AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 result To be announced

Editable Fields in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023

Candidates can check out the fields that can be modified below:

Candidate's name

Enrollment Number

Exam City

Test Centre Preferences

Date of Birth

How to Make Corrections in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 Correction Window'

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: Click on the tab saying correction in the application form

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and email and proceed

Step 6: Make the required changes

Step 7: Click on the save tab and download the updated application confirmation form

