AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Revised, Check Bar Council of India Extended Schedule Here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has revised the exam date for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. As per the revised schedule, the AIBE 18 exam will now be conducted on November 26, 2023. With the extension of exam date, the last date to register for AIBE is now November 4. Earlier, the last date to register for the AIBE 18 exam was October 9, 2023.

The AIBE 18 (XVIII) registration form 2023 can be filled out at the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. As per the dates announced, the AIBE (XVIII) 18 application correction facility will be available on November 6, 2023. They can make corrections in the AIBE 18 XVIII application form online.

AIBE 18 Exam Dates 2023

BCI has revised all the dates including the last date to register, the correction window, admit card and exam. They can go through the table to know the extended AIBE 18 dates:

Events Revised Dates Last date to register for AIBE November 4, 2023 Last date for payment of application fees November 5, 2023 AIBE application correction window November 6, 2023 AIBE 18 admit card November 18, 2023 Last date to download admit card November 22, 2023 AIBE XVIII exam November 26, 2023

How to Fill AIBE 18 Application Form 2023?

All those candidates who are yet to fill up or register for AIBE XVIII, can now apply till November 5 at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 registration tab

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fees

Step 5: Click on save button

Step 6: Download the application confirmation form and take a printout for future references

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 Application Fee

Candidates filling up the application forms for AIBE XVIII (18) need to pay the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 registration fee for their respective categories as under:

Category Application Fee General/OBC Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges) Gen-PWD/ OBC-PWD Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges) SC/ST/ Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges) SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges) EWS/ Women Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

