  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Revised, Check Bar Council of India Extended Schedule Here

AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Revised, Check Bar Council of India Extended Schedule Here

AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the All India Bar Examination date. The registration deadline for AIBE 18 has also been extended until November 4, 2023. Check the Bar Council of India exam 2023 revised schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 11:23 IST
AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Revised
AIBE 18 Exam Date 2023 Revised

AIBE 18 Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has revised the exam date for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. As per the revised schedule, the AIBE 18 exam will now be conducted on November 26, 2023. With the extension of exam date, the last date to register for AIBE is now November 4. Earlier, the last date to register for the AIBE 18 exam was October 9, 2023. 

The AIBE 18 (XVIII) registration form 2023 can be filled out at the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. As per the dates announced, the AIBE (XVIII) 18 application correction facility will be available on November 6, 2023. They can make corrections in the AIBE 18 XVIII application form online. 

Check AIBE XVIII Revised Date Schedule PDF Here 

AIBE 18 Exam Dates 2023 

BCI has revised all the dates including the last date to register, the correction window, admit card and exam. They can go through the table to know the extended AIBE 18 dates: 

Events

Revised Dates

Last date to register for AIBE

November 4, 2023

Last date for payment of application fees 

November 5, 2023

AIBE application correction window 

November 6, 2023

AIBE 18 admit card 

November 18, 2023

Last date to download admit card 

November 22, 2023

AIBE XVIII exam

November 26, 2023

How to Fill AIBE 18 Application Form 2023? 

All those candidates who are yet to fill up or register for AIBE XVIII, can now apply till November 5 at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 registration tab

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fees 

Step 5: Click on save button 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation form and take a printout for future references 

AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 Application Fee 

Candidates filling up the application forms for AIBE XVIII (18) need to pay the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 registration fee for their respective categories as under: 

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Gen-PWD/ OBC-PWD

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST/

Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC-PWD/ST-PWD categories

Rs. 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

EWS/ Women

Rs. 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Also Read: UGC Launches WhatsApp Channel To Get Real-Time Updates and Notices, Check Tweet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023