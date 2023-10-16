UGC Launches WhatsApp Channel To Get Real-Time Updates and Notices, Check Tweet Here

UGC India WhatsApp Channel: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the WhatsApp channel, aiming to cultivate a more inclusive and well-informed higher education landscape. The regulatory body emphasized that this launch represents a modernization of its communication approach, allowing stakeholders to access real-time information on higher education.

The initiative also aims to disseminate updates on policy changes, educational reforms and other critical information to higher educational institutions (HEIs), educators, students, and others. Through this channel, all of them will be able to effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

UGC India WhatsApp Channel Launched Tweet

UGC tweeted, “We are on WhatsApp! Join UGC India WhatsApp Channel for latest important news related to higher education in India.”

Expanding Outreach: UGC's WhatsApp Channel Reaches New Heights

Talking about inclusivity, the commission said: “Recognizing that not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, the WhatsApp Channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience. In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, this initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all.” The step will improve transparency and allow institutes, educators, and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, it said.

Instant Access to Guidelines for Higher Educational Institutions

For Higher Educational Institutions, the channel becomes a direct conduit for staying abreast of regulatory changes, guidelines, and best practices. Educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities. Students, too, gain a direct line to pertinent updates on examinations, scholarships, and other aspect- of their academic journey.

UGC WhatsApp Channel Impact on Teachers

On how the UGC WhatsApp channel will impact teachers, the statutory body said, “educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities”. Students will also be able to check the channel for the latest updates on exams, scholarships and other relevant information.

