AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, 1st Year Classes To Begin From September 15

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued the academic calendar for technical institutions, standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions, and for ODL/online programmes. Candidates can download AICTE academic calendar 2023-24 at aicte-india.org. As per AICTE calendar, the last date for the commencement of classes for first-year students of technical courses is September 15, 2023.

The lateral entry admission to second-year courses for newly admitted students is September 15, 2023. The last date for admission to courses in PGDM and PGCM institutions is September 15, 2023. Moreover, admission to institutions offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes will be as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) policy.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Dates for Technical Institutions

Candidates can check below the academic calendar released by AICTE for technical institutions. Check the table below:

Events Dates Last date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE June 10, 2023 Last date of Approving appeal June 30, 2023 Last Date for Grant of Affiliation by University / Board July 31, 2023 Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with fee refund September 11, 2023 Last Date for admission to First Year Against Vacancies September 15, 2023 Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses September 15, 2023 Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students September 15, 2023

Check AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 PDF - Here

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Dates For Standalone PGDM/PGCM Institutions

Here, they can go through the table to know the schedule for PGDM/PGCM below:

Events Dates Last Date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE to Standalone PGDM / PGCM institutions June 10, 2023 Last date of Approving appeal June 30, 2023 Last Date for Cancellation of Admission for Courses in PCDM /PGCM Institutions including fee refund September 11, 2023 Last Date for Admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM Institutions September 15, 2023

