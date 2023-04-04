AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, 1st Year Classes To Begin From September 15

  1. Home
AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24: AICTE has released the academic calendar. The first-year classes for technical courses will commence on Sept 15, 2023. Candidates can check AICTE academic calendar dates here. 

Updated: Apr 4, 2023 11:42 IST
AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued the academic calendar for technical institutions,  standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions, and for ODL/online programmes. Candidates can download AICTE academic calendar 2023-24 at aicte-india.org. As per AICTE calendar, the last date for the commencement of classes for first-year students of technical courses is September 15, 2023. 

The lateral entry admission to second-year courses for newly admitted students is September 15, 2023. The last date for admission to courses in PGDM and PGCM institutions is September 15, 2023. Moreover, admission to institutions offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes will be as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) policy. 

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Dates for Technical Institutions 

Candidates can check below the academic calendar released by AICTE for technical institutions. Check the table below: 

Events 

Dates

Last date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE

June 10, 2023

Last date of Approving appeal

June 30, 2023

Last Date for Grant of Affiliation by University / Board

July 31, 2023

Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with fee refund 

September 11, 2023

Last Date for admission to First Year Against Vacancies

September 15, 2023

Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses

September 15, 2023

Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students

September 15, 2023

Check AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 PDF - Here

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24 Dates For Standalone PGDM/PGCM Institutions

Here, they can go through the table to know the schedule for PGDM/PGCM below: 

Events 

Dates

Last Date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE to Standalone PGDM / PGCM institutions

June 10, 2023

Last date of Approving appeal

June 30, 2023

Last Date for Cancellation of Admission for Courses in PCDM /PGCM Institutions including fee refund

September 11, 2023

Last Date for Admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM

Institutions

September 15, 2023

