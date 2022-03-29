Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AICTE asks Polytechnic Institutes to Reserve Two Seats For COVID-19 Orphaned Children under PM CARES Scheme

    AICTE has directed all Polytechnic Institutes to reserve two seats per course for COVID-19 Orphaned Children under the PM CARES Scheme from the upcoming academic session. Get Details Here.

    Created On: Mar 29, 2022 19:05 IST
    Modified on: Mar 29, 2022 19:17 IST

    AICTE Polytechnic

    AICTE Reserves Seats for COVID-19 Orphaned Children: As per the latest update, the AICTE – All India Council for Technical Education, has decided to allot two supernumerary seats per course in all Polytechnic Institutes for COVID-19 Orphaned Children. The official order in this regard has said that the seats would be reserved under the ‘PM CARES’ scheme in all affiliated polytechnic institutions from the upcoming academic session 2022-23. There are about 3,591 AICTE-approved polytechnic institutions in the country, that have been asked to implement this scheme.

    Seats to be Reserved under PM CARES Scheme

    The reservation of two seats per course for COVID-19 Orphaned Children will be provided under the PM CARES scheme. Last year in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the ‘PM CARES for children scheme’ support for children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19. The reservation of seats in Polytechnic Institutes is being done under the same programme. The revised AICTE approval process booklet mentions that ““Such children who are issued ‘PM CARES certificate’ shall be eligible for admission in polytechnic institutions under the supernumerary quota.”

    Reservation Will Not Impact Existing Seats

    With concerns around the reduction in the seats available to the general students after the reservation of two seats for COVID-19 Orphaned children, the council has said that this scheme will not have any impact on the seats being allotted to other children. To accommodate the new seats, Polytechnic Institutes have been directed to increase their sanctioned intake capacity by two.

    While announcing the scheme, AICTE Chairperson Anil Sahasrabuddhe issued a statement saying that the provision will continue to help children orphaned due to Covid-19 till they attain the age of attending the polytechnic institutes. He further added that “Some children orphaned due to Covid-19 are infants, some may be in pre-primary classes or primary classes. Till these children complete their Class 10 and become eligible for admission to polytechnics, this provision will continue for them.”

    Two Seats to be Reserved for Gifted and Talented Students

    In addition to this, the AICTE has also decided to reserve two supernumerary seats in all its institutes for “gifted and talented” students. Mr Sahasrabuddhe also added that under this scheme, students who are extraordinarily innovative from a very young age will be provided an opportunity to excel. Such students might not be good at textbook knowledge and therefore they may be able to perform well in exams and entrance tests but they can create or even patent products.

