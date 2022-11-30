AICTE Launches Engineering Book Discussion Calendar

Engineering Books in Languages: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) took the initiative to produce outcome-based educational books for Diploma and Undergraduate levels in various Indian languages. The first series of book discussions embarked on November 29, 2022, and will continue till January 31, 2023.

As per the media reports, the Engineering Book Discussion was launched according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goal to make technical education attainable for all students in Indian regional languages.

The AICTE Book Discussion showcases first-year engineering books in the first part of the series. These books were launched in Hindi, Odia, and Marathi mediums along with second-year engineering books in English medium from the five major fields including Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication, Civil and Computer Science.

Details of AICTE Book Discussion 2022-23

In the official statement given by AICTE, the next phase of book discussion will begin in February 2023. The next phase will launch books available in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, and Assamese.

The program held on November 29 started with a welcome address by Amit Kumar Srivastava who is the Director of the Faculty Development Cell at AICTE. He arranged the AICTE initiative for creating engineering books in 12 different languages for college students.

Moreover, the AICTE Vice Chairman, MP Poonia added that the main objective of the event is that the students must develop a deeper level of understanding and clarity in the area of technical education. Students will be able to have the confidence of learning in their own regional language and this will ultimately boost their learning process.

