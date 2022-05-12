AICTE New scheme for admissions to Supernumerary seats, Check details here

All India Council for Technical Education has released the eligibility criteria for the Supernumerary seats set for students. As per the eligibility given the students who are selected for the seats will be admitted to the approved institutions without appearing for the JEE Main entrance examinations and the institutions which are allowed to conduct such admissions will be selected based on their accreditation scores or their rankings.

Eligibility to apply for Supernumerary Seat Admissions

According to the rules for the Supernumerary seats, the students from unreserved categories with 45 percent marks and those from reserved categories with 40 percent marks from the class 12 Science stream are eligible for admissions.

Requirements for admissions

According to the AICTE notification, talented students will be nominated, referred or encouraged to apply for the Supernumerary seats in the AICTE affiliated colleges and the students must have atleast three Letter of Recommendation stating that they are eligible for the seats.

The students shortlisted will also need to appear for personal interview with a panel of experts who will be appointed by the institution to ascertain their gifted nature and eligibility for the admissions under this scheme.

The AICTE in March 2022 had announced two Supernumerary seats which were intended to empower students and enhance their potential to the fullest. The notification however does not specify which test although the major exams conducted for the engineering streams are JEE Main and state level exams including TS EAMCET, KCET, MHT CET, AP EAMCET, GUJCET, WBJEE etc. AICTE in the notification has acknowledged the failure of a large-scale test to determine the talent of the students even as the entire Central University system has decided to shift to CUET 2022 exams for UG admissions. UGC has also asked higher education institutions to create supernumerary seats.

