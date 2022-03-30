AICTE revises Admission Norms for Architecture, Physics, Chemistry, Math in Class 12 Not Mandatory, Get Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Created On: Mar 30, 2022 07:54 IST
    Modified on: Mar 30, 2022 07:54 IST

    AICTE revises Norms for Achirecture Adimssions

    AICTE Revises Architecture Admission Norms: In a key change, AICTE – All India Council for Technical Education has decided to alter or change the admission norms for Architecture Courses for academic sessions 2022 to 2023. The revised handbook released by AICTE says that the PCM subjects i.e., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are not mandatory for students to study in Class 12 in order to seek admission to Architecture Courses at the undergraduate level.

    PCM Subjects Not Mandatory for Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology Courses

    In addition to the Architecture courses, the council has also extended the same relaxation for Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology Courses as well. For these courses as well, students will not be required to mandatorily study PCM subjects at Class 12 level for undergraduate admissions. Earlier in 2021, the council had decided to make PCM subjects as a non-mandatory requirement at Class 12 level for technology and engineering courses, which faced severe backlash from several stakeholders.

    Decision Based on Recommendations of Expert Committee

    The decision to make PCM subjects non-mandatory in Class 12 for Architecture, Fashion Technology and Packaging Technology was taken by the AICTE based on the recommendations of an expert panel. A senior official of AICTE in this regard informed that "We had constituted an expert committee to make recommendations on admissions for which courses PCM can be made optional. On the basis of the panel's recommendations, three courses have been chosen.” Furthermore, the council has also clarified that any student who has studied computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies and entrepreneurship are eligible for admission in the three courses mentioned.

    Also Read: AICTE asks Polytechnic Institutes to Reserve Two Seats For COVID-19 Orphaned Children under PM CARES Scheme

     

