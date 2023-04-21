AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card to Release Today, Check Steps to Access Here

AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card: As per the official schedule, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit card for INI CET SS 2023 today i.e. April 21, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test must download the admit card on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. Once released, they can access the admission ticket by entering their login credentials.

According to the schedule, the authorities will finalise the exam centres and allot roll numbers today. The INI CET SS 2023 exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates must carry the INI SS Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall.

AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Soon)

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Schedule

Particulars Dates Admit card release date April 21, 2023 Finalization of Centres April 21, 2023 INI CET SS 2023 Exam April 29, 2023 Result declaration May 5, 2023 (tentative)

INI SS Prospectus July 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card?

Once the hall ticket is released, applicants will be able to download it from the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIIMS INI SS admit card 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The admission ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

About INI CET SS 2023

The entrance test is conducted for admission into DM/M.Ch./MD Hospital Administration Courses at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology- Thiruvananthapuram.

