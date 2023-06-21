AILET 2023 Fifth Merit List Released, Download NLU Delhi PDF Here

AILET 2023 Fifth Merit List: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU) has released the fifth provisional merit list for BA LLB (Hons). Candidates who appeared in the AILET Counselling 2023, can check out the list available on the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2023 fifth merit list has been prepared by NLU Delhi on the basis of the availability of seats.

Shortlisted candidates must pay the required fee before the last date: June 23, 2023. If they fail to confirm the seats by payment of fees, their provisional admission shall be cancelled. In this situation, their seat will be provided to the next candidate in order of merit under the concerned category from the waiting list.

AILET 2023 Fifth Merit List- Direct Link (Available Now)

Get the direct link to NLU Delhi merit list 2023 below:

AILET Provisional Merit List Click Here

How to Download NLU Delhi Merit List 2023?

Candidates can check out the below steps to download the 5th merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AILET 5th merit list 2023 link

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout

What After Downloading AILET 2023 Provisional Offer Letter?

Selected candidates must download the provisional admission offer letter from the AILET 2023 account. Candidates have to accept the allotted letter by signing each page of the letter and then uploading it on the same account along with the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents.

NLU Delhi Merit List 2023: What if I Fail to Accept Allotted Seat?

According to the official notification, if the candidate does not accept the admission offer due to whatsoever reasons, it will not be considered later under any situation. The candidate will lose his/her right of admission and no further request shall be entertained in this regard.

