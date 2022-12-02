AIMA MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card Out, Check at mat.aima.in

MAT 2022 Admit Card: All India Management Association has issued the AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card for the December 2022 session exam. According to the notification available on the official website, the IBT Admit Card for the exams scheduled on December 3, 2022, is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the MAT IBT Mode Exam 2022 Admit Card through the link available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the exams. When downloading the MAT IBT Admit Card 2022, Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the hall ticket.

IBT Admit Card is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also check the IBT Admit Card 2022 through the link available here.

MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card Official Link - Click Here

How to download AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on the MAT IBT login

Step 3: Enter the details in the login link

Step 4: The MAT IBT Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MAT Admit Card for further reference

Details mentioned on the MAT 2022 Admit Card

MAT 2022 IBT Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the exam. The MAT 2022 admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Test Schedule

Reporting time

Instructions for exams

MAT 2022 exams will be conducted for a duration of 150 hours here candidates are required to answer 200 multiple-choice questions. One mark will be awarded to every correct answer while a negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.

