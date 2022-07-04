AIMA UGAT 2022 Result (OUT): AIMA announces UGAT Results at apps.aima.in, Know How to Check, Get Direct Link Here

AIMA UGAT 2022 Result Declared: As per the latest update, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced AIMA UGAT 2022 Result for the recently concluded entrance exam. AIMA has declared the UGAT Result 2022 in offline mode taking into account the convenience factor to allow students to check and download the outcome of their performance in the entrance exam. Candidates can now log onto the official website - apps.aima.in to check their AIMA UGAT 2022 Results online easily. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same is also placed below, to help simplify the access to the AIMA UGAT result scorecard.

Check AIMA UGAT 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIMA UGAT Result 2022: Details to be checked in Scorecard

The AIMA UGAT 2022 Result declared by the exam authority is in the form of a digital scorecard that has been published online. Candidates who will be checking the AIMA UGAT 2022 Results online will be provided a scorecard which will contain personal details as well as performance-related details. While checking UGAT 2022 results online, candidates are advised to check and verify the following fields and details:

Candidate’s Name

How to check AIMA UGAT Result 2022 online?

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the AIMA UGAT 2022 Results for the recently held undergraduate level entrance exam. The UGAT 2022 Result has been declared by the exam authority in the form of a digital scorecard that has been published online and made available via the official website - apps.aima.in. Candidates need to log onto the official website and locate and click on the link for “Click here to view result for UGAT 2022”. Thereafter, they will be redirected to a new page with input fields for form number and roll number; enter these details and submit it on the website. In response, your AIMA UGAT 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the result scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

