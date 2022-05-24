AKTU Even Semester Exam 2022 Dates Released for UG, PG programmes at aktu.ac.in, Check Schedule Here

AKTU Even Semester Exam 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the AKTU UG, PG exams dates 2022 for all regular and carry-over students except newly admitted students of even semesters. The exam dates have been released for undergraduate and post graduate AKTU even semester exams at aktu.ac.in. As per the released schedule, the examination will be conducted from 4th to 25th June 2022 in offline mode. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from 25th May to 15th June.

AKTU Official Notice on Twitter

The university tweeted that "Regarding issue of final / final examination schedule for regular and carry over students studying in all other years except newly admitted students of even semester (undergraduate and on masters) of academic session 2021-22."

AKTU Exam Centres

The university has also allotted final exam centres for the even semester exams. The final exam centre details for the semester exams can be checked now on the AKTU ERP student login portal, erp.aktu.ac.in. In another tweet, it has been mentioned that - “Regarding fixation of revised final/final examination centers for regular and carry over students studying in all other years except newly admitted students of even semester (undergraduate and on masters) of academic session 2021-22.”

1.15 lakh Candidates To Appear for AKTU Even Semester Exam

As per reports, around 1.15 lakh candidates will be appearing in this examination. AKTU even semester exam will be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centres have been reserved across the state. Apart from that two observers have been deployed at each centre.

Apart from the even semester exam, the practical-project examination for all students studying in other courses except the first year, second semester and second year fourth semester of B.Tech and B.Pharma in the even semester will be held from 25th May to 2nd June 2022.

