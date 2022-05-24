Maharashtra University Exams 2022: Offline Exams Mandatory for all non-Agricultural Universities, confirms Uday Samant

Maharashtra University Exams 2022: All universities based in Maharashtra will have to hold upcoming semester exams in offline mode as per the latest update. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said that all exams of non-agriculture Universities will be held in offline mode. As per earlier reports, Maharashtra Universities are expected to conclude these offline exams by 15th July 2022. Although the exact date and schedules will be different for all. The exam dates, timings and other details will be released soon for all the students.

Offline Exams Mandatory for all non-Agricultural Universities

Uday Samant has said that the exams of all non-agriculture universities will be held in offline mode, as decided unanimously by the Vice Chancellors, VCs. He even said that it wasn't the state government's decision to hold these exams in offline mode, but of VCs.

Colleges and Universities in Maharashtra had witnessed increased demand of online exams, ever since the decision to conduct offline exams was announced. Even students of Nagpur University and SPPU took out campaigns asking for online exams.

Examinations To Be Conducted as per Directions of the Universities

As per media reports, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant stated, "If we keep conducting the exams online, it would raise a question mark on whether the industry would accept such students. Hence, the examinations will now be conducted as per directions of the universities and in the offline mode."

Maharashtra state Universities to conduct offline exams from 1st June

All the state Universities will be conducting offline exams. Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant have shared that all these offline summer exams will not be held in May but from 1st June 2022. Maharashtra government has made this announcement of offline exams after consulting with Vice-Chancellors of several universities of the state.

