AKTU Odd Semester Tentative Exam Centres Released For MBA, MCA Courses, Check Details Here

AKTU Releases Tentative Examination Centres: As per the latest updates, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released an official notice regarding the examination centres. In the notice, the authorities have declared the tentative test centres for the examination of regular and carryover subjects of MBA and MCA courses. However, the centres are tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

As per the notification, AKTU has released a list centres where the exams of the odd semester of University session 2022-23 will be held. The official notice reads, “The official tweet released by the varsity reads, “Regarding possible examination centers for examinations of regular and carryover subjects of MBA and MCA courses of odd semester of University session 2022-23.”

Check the Official Notification Here:

AKTU Extended Application Deadline for UG and PG Students

Previously, AKTU extended the deadline for submitting missing or incomplete application forms and examination fees for the AKTU odd semester exams 2022-23. Thus, the undergraduate and Postgraduate students were allowed to fill out forms till January 3, 2023, until 5 pm.

Investigation Committee to Dig Into Irregularities in AKTU

Meanwhile, Raj Bhawan has formed a probe panel after receiving complaints alleging irregularities in several processes at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The investigation committee will be pioneered by Justice SN Agnihotri, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor PK Mishra confirmed the news and said that they have received a letter from Governor. “It is addressed to the registrar and me. However, there are no further details as to what anomalies will be investigated and for what duration,” he added.

He further said that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate in the investigation process.

