AKTU UPTAC Counselling dates 2023 releases at uptac.admissions.nic.in, check round-wise BTech schedule here

AKTU Counselling 2023 Dates: As per the schedule released, the choice filling and locking process will commence on September 15 for JEE Mains and NATA-qualified candidates. They can fill their choices for AKTU UPTAC counselling online at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 13:09 IST
AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech counselling schedule for admission to various courses. As per the dates announced the choice filling dates for round 1 admission through JEE Main score, NATA will start on September 15 at the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Further, the choice filling facility for round 1 UPTAC counselling through CUET UG and PG will begin on September 16, 2023. “A separate online portal will be opened by AKTU for private institutions against vacant seats,” the university added. The registration process of AKTU BTech, BArch, MBA, MCA has already been completed. 

AKTU UPTAC 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 

A total of 6 rounds of counselling will be conducted by the University. Candidates can check round-wise dates below: 

Events

Start Date

Online Choice Filling and Locking

September 15 to 17, 2023

UPTAC Seat Allotment

September 18, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)

September 18 to 20, 2023

Payment of confirmation of seats 

September 18 to 20, 2023

AKTU UPTAC Counselling Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check the table below to know the round 2 schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

Online Choice Filling (alteration) and Locking

September 21, 2023

AKTU UPTAC Seat Allotment

September 22, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)

September 22 to 24, 2023

Payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000)

September 22 to 24, 2023

Online Withdrawal (Refund 15000/9000)

September 22 to 24, 2023

UPTAC Round 3 Counselling Dates 

Those who have not been allotted any seats till round 2 can check the UPTAC counselling dates for round 3: 

Events 

Dates 

Online Choice Locking (last option to change the choices, the choices filled will also be treated for

further rounds including internal sliding)

September 25, 2023

Seat Allotment (Candidates with first choice

allotted will be auto-freeze)

September 26, 2023

Check UPTAC Counselling 2023 Dates PDF Here

AKTU UPTAC Admission 2023 

The UPTAC counselling 2023 is held in online mode. Admission to BTech excluding Biotechnology and Agriculture, MTech integrated is done through JEE Mains score and BArch admission through the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). The university will offer admission to B Tech Bio-Technology, B Tech Agriculture, BDes, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, B Voc, BPharmacy lateral, B Tech lateral courses through CUET UG and MBA, MCA through CUET PG 2023. 

