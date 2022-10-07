Allahabad University PGAT Counselling 2022 Commences, Apply at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PG Admissions 2022: Allahabad University PGAT (Post Graduate Admission Test) Counselling for admissions to the postgraduate programmes begins today - October 7, 2022, onwards. Students eligible for the PG Admissions can visit the official website of Allahabad University to complete the registrations for the counselling procedure.

The counselling registrations are open for the Sociology, Economics, LLM, LLB, M.Com, Applied Geology, and Anthropology courses offered at the university. The last date for candidates to submit the Allahabad University Counselling Registrations is October 9, 2022.

Allahabad University PG counselling Registration link is available on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the Allahabad University PG counselling Registrations 2022.

Allahabad University PG Counselling Registrations - Direct Link

Allahabad University PG Admission Schedule - Direct Link

The university has released the cutoff marks for admissions to the different postgraduate courses. The cutoff marks have been issued as per the categories of the students applying for admission. Candidates who have secured marks as per the cutoff mentioned can complete the counselling registrations through the link available on the official website.

Documents Required for Allahabad University Admissions

When applying for Allahabad University admissions, candidates need to submit documents for the document verification process. The list of documents required for the verification process is provided here.

Class 10 and 12 Marksheet

Graduation Certificate

Category/ Caste Certificate

EWS Category certificate

Aadhar Card/ Valid ID Proof

Undertaking for Gap Year

Anti Ragging form from the admission website, filled and signed

How to register for Allahabad University PG Admissions?

The registration link for Allahabad University PG programmes are available on the official counselling website. To register for the admissions candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registration through the link available.

After completing the registration process students will be able to login using the required credentials and fill up the Allahabad University admission applications. Students are also required to upload the required documents in the application form and submit the applications online through the payment link given.

