AMU 2022 Admit Card available online, Download hall ticket at amucontrollerexams.com

AMU Admit Card 2022: Aligarh Muslim University has released the AMU Entrance Exam admit card for the entrance examinations. The admit card has been released for the AMU BA LLB Entrance examination which will be conducted on July 31, 2022. Candidates appearing for the AMU Entrance examinations will be able to download the admit card through the link available here.

The AMU Admit card is required to be produced at the exam centre in order for students to appear for the entrance examination. The AMU BA LLB Entrance Admit Card will include details such as the name and roll number of the candidate along with the examination details and centre information.

Candidates can download the AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card through the link available on the official website - amu.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card is also available here.

AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card - Direct Link

Steps to download the AMU Entrance Admit Card 2022

Students appearing for the AMU Entrance examinations can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to download the AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2022.

Step 1: Visit the AMU official website

Step 2: Click on the AMU Admission Section

Step 3: Click on the AMU Entrance Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter the Course and application number in the link given

Step 5: The AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card will be displayed

Step 6: Download the AMU Entrance Admit card for further reference

AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card Details

The AMU Entrance exam Admit card will include the candidate details along with the exam centre information. Candidates when checking their entrance exam admit card must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of the examination

Exam centre name and address

Exam schedule

Reporting time to exam centre

Instructions for students

Students appearing for the AMU Entrance Examinations must make sure that they reach the exam centre earlier than the reporting time so that they are not late for the examinations. Students must also make sure that they carry their AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card and other items with them as mentioned when appearing for the exams.

Also Read: NATA Result 2022 Declared for Phase 2 at nata.in, Check Phase 3 Dates Here