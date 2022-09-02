AMU Entrance Test Results 2022 Declared, Download at amucontrollerexams.com

AMU Entrance Results 2022: Aligarh Muslim University has announved the AMU Entrance examination results for the BA LLB, B.Tech, B.Sc and B.Com programmes. Students who have appeared for the AMU Entrance test can check the results through the link provided on the website.

To check the AMU Entrance Test Results 2022 students need to visit the official website and click on the subject link provided. Students need to select from the options - Select Lists, Chance Memo List and Special Category Lists. The lists will include the roll number of the students eligible for further counselling and admission procedure.

AMU Entrance Results

AMU Admissions 2022 Counselling Schedule will be made available on the official website of the controller of examinations soon. Candidates eligible for the AMU admissions are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the admission and counselling procedure.

Steps to check the AMU entrance Results 2022

The AMU Entrance examination results are available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results of the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the AMU controller of Examination official website

Step 2: Click on the Result link available

Step 3: Click on the course appeared for

Step 4: Click on the lists provided

Step 5: Download the result sheet for further reference

Details mentioned on AMU Results

The AMU Select list will contain the roll numbers of the students who are eligible for the further admission and counselling procedure. The AMU chance Memo list contains the roll number and ranks of the students and the Special Category list consists of the roll number and ranks of students eligible for admissions under special category.

