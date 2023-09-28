ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will publish the round 2 seat allotment result for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allocated institute between September 29 and October 4, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:

ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Round 2 Seat Allotment Result September 29, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting at allotted college September 29 to October 4, 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result October 10, 2023

How to Check ANM, GNM Seat Allotment Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ANM, GNM tab

Step 3: Click on the view seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit the login information

Step 5: ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023 results will appear

Step 6: View and download the same

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

Check out a few important files below:

Class 10 admit card

Class 12 mark sheet

ANM, GNM 2023 Rank Card

Seat allotment letter

Residence Certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

