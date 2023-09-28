  1. Home
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 round 2 result allotment result is live now. Candidates can check out seat allotment on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Check list of required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 18:33 IST
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will publish the round 2 seat allotment result for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the allocated institute between September 29 and October 4, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to access seat allotment is given below:

ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023

Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

September 29, 2023

Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting at allotted college

September 29 to October 4, 2023

Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result

October 10, 2023

How to Check ANM, GNM Seat Allotment Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ANM, GNM tab

Step 3: Click on the view seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit the login information

Step 5: ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023 results will appear

Step 6: View and download the same

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

Check out a few important files below:

  • Class 10 admit card
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • ANM, GNM 2023 Rank Card
  • Seat allotment letter
  • Residence Certificate 
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)

