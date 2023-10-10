ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023 for Mop Up Round Out on wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the mop-up round seat allotment for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: October 10, 2023. Those who took part in the counselling process can check the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, once results are announced, candidates who have been allocated seats must pay the acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission.

ANM, GNM Result 2023 West Bengal- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to check the allotment status is provided below:

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates MopUp Round Seat Allotment October 10, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee, report to allotted institute October 10 to12, 2023

How to Check ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ANM, GNM Tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result

Step 4: ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 result will appear

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

List of Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few files mandatory for verification below:

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Rank card Class 10 Mark Sheet Class 12 Mark Sheet Domicile certificate Civil Defence Certificate Caste Certificate (if applicable) EWS certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable)

