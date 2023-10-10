ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023 for Mop Up Round Out on wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the mop-up round seat allotment for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: October 10, 2023. Those who took part in the counselling process can check the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 schedule, once results are announced, candidates who have been allocated seats must pay the acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission.
ANM, GNM Result 2023 West Bengal- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)
The direct link to check the allotment status is provided below:
|
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Result
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
MopUp Round Seat Allotment
|
October 10, 2023
|
Payment of seat acceptance fee, report to allotted institute
|
October 10 to12, 2023
How to Check ANM, GNM Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ANM, GNM Tab
Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result
Step 4: ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 result will appear
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
List of Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few files mandatory for verification below:
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
|
Rank card
|
Class 10 Mark Sheet
|
Class 12 Mark Sheet
|
Domicile certificate
|
Civil Defence Certificate
|
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
|
EWS certificate (if applicable)
|
PwD certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 Released for Phase 1; Check List of Required Documents