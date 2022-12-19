    AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Details Here

    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be announced today. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment process can check here the seat allotment result and complete the reporting process to the allotted colleges. 

    Updated: Dec 19, 2022 10:56 IST
    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment
    AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment

    AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Counselling Seat allotment result today, December 19, 2022. Those who have applied for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

    Once the counselling seat allotment is released, candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice are required to report to their respective colleges from December 20 to December 23, 2022. 

    The AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The Direct Link for candidates to check the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will also be given here as and when the allotment results are declared. 

    AP EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment (Available Soon)

    How to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment

    The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment link will be available on the official website. Those who have applied for BiPC counselling can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

    Step 1: Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream link available

    Step 3: Click on the link given for the seat allotment 

    Step 4: After this, search for your college and course

    Step 5: Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future references

    AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Documents Required

    Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling round are requested to take the printout of the appointment letter they will be carrying to their reporting colleges. Candidates can go through the necessary documents given below which will be required at the time of reporting to their colleges.

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling - Documents Required

    • AP EAMCET 2022 Rank cards
    • AP EAMCET 2022 Admit Card
    • Class 12th Marksheet
    • Class 10th Marksheet
    • Category Certificate
    • Valid ID proof

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by the students during the choice-filling procedure. Candidates can keep visiting the official website to check the seat allotment result and for further updates.

    Also Read: DU Admissions 2022: Special Spot Round Vacant Seats Released at du.ac.in, Applications Begin Today

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification