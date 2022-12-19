AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Expected Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Details Here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Counselling Seat allotment result today, December 19, 2022. Those who have applied for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

Once the counselling seat allotment is released, candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice are required to report to their respective colleges from December 20 to December 23, 2022.

The AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The Direct Link for candidates to check the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will also be given here as and when the allotment results are declared.

How to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment

The AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment link will be available on the official website. Those who have applied for BiPC counselling can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream link available

Step 3: Click on the link given for the seat allotment

Step 4: After this, search for your college and course

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future references

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Documents Required

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling round are requested to take the printout of the appointment letter they will be carrying to their reporting colleges. Candidates can go through the necessary documents given below which will be required at the time of reporting to their colleges.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling - Documents Required

AP EAMCET 2022 Rank cards

AP EAMCET 2022 Admit Card

Class 12th Marksheet

Class 10th Marksheet

Category Certificate

Valid ID proof

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by the students during the choice-filling procedure. Candidates can keep visiting the official website to check the seat allotment result and for further updates.

