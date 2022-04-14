AP EAMCET 2022 Exam Pattern Released, Check Marking Scheme, Question Pattern Here

AP EAMCET 2022 Exam Pattern: As per the recent updates, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), formerly AP EAMCET notification along with exam pattern for the candidates. AP EAPCET exam pattern includes mode of exam, number of questions, marking scheme and type of questions.

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs can apply online on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT). The last date to fill up the application form is 10th May 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Exam Pattern

As per the notification released, the AP EAMCET will be conducted in online computer-based mode for a duration of 3 hours. Talking about exam pattern, the questions in the AP EAMCET 2022 exam will be available in English and Telugu language only. Also, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. All questions will have equal weightage in AP EAMCET 2022 exam. There will be four options for each question out of which one response will be correct.

AP EAMCET Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects Marks allotted Number of questions Physics 40 40 Chemistry 40 40 Mathematics 80 80

AP EAMCET 2022 Mock Test

JNTU, Kakinada has also released the AP EAMCET mock test for the candidates. Applicants will be able to access the mock test of AP EAPCET from the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to solve the mock test of AP EAMCET 2022 to get good scores. Solving the AP EAMCET mock test 2022 will help to understand the new exam pattern and difficulty level of the exam.

AP EAMCET Application Form 2022

The AP EAMCET application process started on 11th April and the last date to apply is 10th May 2022. The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is 10th May while with a late fee of Rs. 500 is 22nd June. The form correction window will be available between 23rd to 26th June 2022.

In 2021, approximately 1,95,000 candidates applied for the engineering stream and 79,500 candidates applied for the pharmacy stream. Then, an aggregate number of 1,950 candidates applied for both engineering and pharmacy streams.

