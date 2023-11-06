AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Special Round Web Option Entry Begins, Allotment On November 10

AP EAPCET Counselling Special Round 2023: The Department of Technical Education has started the web options entry for AP EAMCET 2023 special round counselling. The AP EAPCET counselling web options entry link will be open until November 7, 2023. Students interested in participating in the special counselling round for the MPC stream admissions can visit the official website and complete the registrations. It must be noted that the regular counselling registration window is available until November 8, 2023.

The Department of Technical Education decided to conduct the special counselling round after students requested the same after they were unable to get admission in the last special round. Candidates participating in the AP EAPCET 2023 special counselling round can enter their choice of course and college in the web options entry window.

Students will also be provided with a window to make changes in the options entered on November 8, 2023. The AP EAPCET 2023 special round allotment result will be available on the official website on November 10, 2023. Students allotted seats can complete the admission process and report to the allotted colleges between November 11 and 13, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 Special Counselling Round Eligibility

Given below are the eligibility criteria for students interested in applying for the AP EAPCET special round counselling 2023

a) Candidates who have secured a seat but were not interested in joining in the previous round b) Candidates who have not secured seats so far, but have completed the certificate verification c) Candidates who have not exercised the options so far, but have completed the certificate verification d) Candidates who have reported/not reported but canceled their allotment

AP EAMCET 2023 Special Round Schedule

Activity Dates Dates of option entry November 6, 2023 to November 7, 2023 Options entry November 8, 2023 Allotment of seats November 10, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting to colleges November 11, 2023 to November 13, 2023

