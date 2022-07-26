    AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022 (OUT): Boya Haren Satvik Tops, 89.12% Students Pass in Engineering Stream, Know Highlights Here

    AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022 (OUT): JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE declared the AP EAMCET Result 2022 for the state-level entrance exam today. The AP EAPCET Result 2022 was declared for the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture stream by the exam authority at 11 AM through a brief press meet. The formal declaration of AP EAMCET 2022 Result was done by State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in a brief function which was held in Vijaywada. Along with declaring the AP EAMCET Results 2022, the minister also announced the AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022 and released the official merit list for both engineering as well as agriculture domain. Let’s check out the AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022 as well as the key highlights for the results listed in the table below:

    AP EAMCET 2022 Result Highlights

    The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 Result was declared today morning at 11 AM. As per the details shared by the minister, a total of 2.82 Lakh students had appeared for the examination of which 2.5 Lakh students have qualified in the exam. In terms of the overall pass percentage, the engineering stream students managed to secure success ratio of 89.12%. On similar lines, for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, of the total 87744 students only 83411 managed to qualify in the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 95.06%.

    Particulars

    Students appeared

    Students qualified

    Total

    282496

    256953

    Agriculture

    87744

    83411

    Engineering

    194752

    173572

    AP EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Engineering Stream

    Another key insight that was shared by AP Education Minister while announcing the AP EAMCET 2022 Result was the merit list. As per the merit list, Boya Haren Satvik has managed to secured the 1st Rank in AP EAMCET 2022 Engineering Stream Result by scoring 158.62 Marks. The complete merit list or toppers list can be found below:

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks Scored

    Rank 1

    Boya Haren Satvik

    158.62

    Rank 2

    Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy

    158.55

    Rank 3

    Menda Himavamsi

    157.93

    Rank 4

    Trasula Umesh Kartikeya

    1576.79

    Rank 5

    Ganji Srinath

    155.88

    Rank 6

    Jasthi Yaswant

    154.8

    Rank 7

    Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

    153.44

    Rank 8

    Valavala Charan Teja

    153

    Rank 9

    Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti

    152.86

    Rank 10

    Nutakki Rithik

    152.51

    AP EAMCET Agriculture Toppers List 2022

    Along with the toppers list for engineering stream, the exam authority has also published AP EAMCET Toppers List for Agriculture and Pharmacy Streams as well. In Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream, Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has secured the top rank with 155.07 marks. Check out the complete list below:

    Rank

    Toppers name

    Marks Scored

    Rank 1

    Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy

    155.07

    Rank 2

    Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja

    154.37

    Rank 3

    Aasu Hindu

    153.96

    Rank 4

    Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy

    150

    Rank 5

    Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta

    149.11

    Rank 6

    Chilaka Pardender Ajay

    148.87

    Rank 7

    VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty

    148.86

    Rank 8

    Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy

    148.77

    Rank 9

    Samala Satvik Reddy

    148.23

    For 2022 session, the exam authority has decided to accord 100% weightage to AP EAMCET 2022 Marks in order to streamline the admission process for various UG engineering, pharmacy and agriculture programmes. Earlier, 25% weightage was given to Class 12 / Intermediate Results, but the same has been set-aside this year by APSCHE in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermatch.

