AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 BiPC, MPC Stream Registration Begin, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for the AP EAPCET 2023 BiPC and MPC streams today. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the EAMCET rcounselling process for the BiPC and MPC programmes can visit the official counselling website to register.

The BiPC and MPC counselling is conducted for admission to the Pharmacy and Engineering programmes offered in colleges across the state. In order to register for the EAPCET counselling process, students are required to have cleared the AP EAMCET 2023 entrance exams with the minimum required marks.

The AP EAPCET 2023 counselling registration link is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the direct link provided below.

AP EAPCET 2023 BiPC Counselling - Click Here

AP EAPCET 2023 MPC Counselling - Click Here

Steps to Register for EAPCET Counselling 2023

The AP EAPCET counselling registration window is available on the official counselling website. According to the schedule the last date for students to register for the counselling process is November 8, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the BiPC/ MPC stream counselling process

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Enter the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth to register

Step 5: Upload the documents for verification process

Step 6: Click on submit

The AP EAPCET document verification for the BiPC stream will be conducted from November 9 to 11, 2023 while the verification of documents for the MPC stream will be conducted from November 8 to 9, 2023. Candidates can visit the respective websites for further schedule and details.

