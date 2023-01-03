    AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

    AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result has been announced. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the allotment result through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Jan 3, 2023 12:20 IST
    AP LAWCET PGLCET 2022 Allotment
    AP LAWCET PGLCET 2022 Allotment

    AP LAWCET, PGLCET Allotment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the Round 1 AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of allotment can complete the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 admission process by January 7, 2023. Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the required documents. 

    To check the AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 allotment Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha. Students are required to download the allotment order and complete the self-reporting process. 

    AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result is now available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the allotment result. 

    AP LAWCET PGLCET 2022 Allotment - Click Here

    Steps to check AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result

    The AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Counselling Website

    Step 2: Click on the LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Allotment Link

    Step 3: Enter the Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and Captcha in the link given

    Step 4: Download the Allotment Order and report to the allotted colleges

    Documents to Carry During Reporting

    Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 1 Allotment process are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the necessary documents. Candidates are required to carry the following documents with them when reporting to the colleges

    • AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Result
    • AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Admit Card
    • Class 12 Certificate
    • Class 10 Certificate
    • Domicile Certificate
    • Category Certificate
    • Birth Certificate
    • Valid ID documents

