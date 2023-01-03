AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Allotment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the Round 1 AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of allotment can complete the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 admission process by January 7, 2023. Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the required documents.

To check the AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 allotment Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha. Students are required to download the allotment order and complete the self-reporting process.

AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result is now available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the allotment result.

AP LAWCET PGLCET 2022 Allotment - Click Here

Steps to check AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result

The AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 Allotment Result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the below given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Allotment Link

Step 3: Enter the Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and Captcha in the link given

Step 4: Download the Allotment Order and report to the allotted colleges

Documents to Carry During Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Round 1 Allotment process are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the necessary documents. Candidates are required to carry the following documents with them when reporting to the colleges

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Result

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Admit Card

Class 12 Certificate

Class 10 Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Category Certificate

Birth Certificate

Valid ID documents

Also Read: Maharashtra MSBTE Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): Check Guidelines for Winter Theory Exams of Diploma Courses