AP OAMDC 2023 Web Options Date Extended; Check Last Date Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Web Options: The Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges, AP OAMDC last date to exercise web options has been extended. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now fill in preferences till July 30, 2023. They can visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in for exercising options.

The authorities will release the seat allotment result soon after the AP OAMDC 2023 Web Options is closed. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated time. The seats will be allocated on the basis of availability, candidate’s preferences and merit.

Candidates must pay the required fee and freeze their selection within the given time period to confirm their allotted seat. They also have the option to withdraw their admission from the allotted seat within a specific duration.

AP OAMDC 2023 Web Options- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to exercise options is given below:

OAMDC Web Options Link Click Here

How to Exercise AP OAMDC 2023 Web Options?

Candidates can follow below steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on web options tab

Step 3: Enter the registration number and DOB and the submit

Step 4: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Fill in course and college preferences

Step 6: Save and submit the changes

About AP OAMDC

OAMDC is an online web portal that offers admissions to undergraduate courses in arts, science, social sciences, commerce, management, computer applications, and social work at colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. There are nearly 1,400 institutes affiliated with the universities that accept admissions through OAMDC.

