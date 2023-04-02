AP PGCET 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the admission application process for AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the state common entrance test can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions before submitting the registration form.

AP PGCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the AP PGCET 2023 exam can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

Events Dates AP PGCET 2023 Registrations Commence April 1, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form without paying late fee April 11, 2023 Availability of AP PGCET 2023 Admit Card June 1, 2023 AP PGCET 2023 Exam June 6, 2023, to June 10, 2023 Declaration of AP PGCET 2023 Result To be Announced

How to Register for AP PGCET 2023?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AP PGCET 2023 examination to get admission into various postgraduate programmes etc, can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Look for the registration link and then fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Now, make the online payment of the prescribed exam fee

Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the final submission button

Step 6: Download the AP PGCET application form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

