AP PGCET 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The APSCHE has commenced the application process for AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 2, 2023 12:22 IST
AP PGCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the admission application process for AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the state common entrance test can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions before submitting the registration form. 

AP PGCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP PGCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the AP PGCET 2023 exam can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

Events

Dates

AP PGCET 2023 Registrations Commence

April 1, 2023

Last date to submit the registration form without paying late fee

April 11, 2023

Availability of AP PGCET 2023 Admit Card

June 1, 2023

AP PGCET 2023 Exam

June 6, 2023, to June 10, 2023

Declaration of AP PGCET 2023 Result

To be Announced 

How to Register for AP PGCET 2023?

Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AP PGCET 2023 examination to get admission into various postgraduate programmes etc, can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Look for the registration link and then fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Now, make the online payment of the prescribed exam fee

Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the final submission button

Step 6: Download the AP PGCET application form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
