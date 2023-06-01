AP PGCET Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Exam Date and Timings Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP PGCET Admit Card 2023: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has issued the admit cards for the AP PGCET exam. Candidates who are going to appear in Post Graduate Common Entrance Test must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the admission ticket.

According to the official schedule, the AP PGCET 2023 exam will be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2023. The exam will be held online through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. AP PGCET will be administered in three shifts starting from 9:30 AM onwards. Those who are going to appear in the exam must carry the AP PGCET Admit Card 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP PGCET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PGCET 2023 Schedule

Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test can check out the important details in the below-mentioned table.

Particulars Date and Timings Entrance exam June 6 to 10, 2023 Timings 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM

How to Download AP PGCET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry a hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download hall ticket

Step 3: Enter application reference ID, hall ticket no., mobile no., and DOB

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Why is AP PGCET 2023 Conducted?

The entrance exam is conducted for admission into the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M. Com., M.Sc., MCJ, m. Lib.Sc., M. Ed., M.P. Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc)offered by Andhra Pradesh State funded Universities and their Constituent / Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges including Minority Educational Institutions in the State.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key Released at tbjee.nic.in, Download Tripura TBJEE Revised Key Here