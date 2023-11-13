AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Window Opens Today, Allotment Result On Nov 18

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Andhra Pradesh University, Visakhapatnam will begin the AP PGCET 2023 counselling phase 2 web options entry process today. Students who have registered for the AP PGCET 2023 counselling process can enter their choices for allotment through the link given on the official website. The last date for students to complete the AP PGCET 2023 web options entry process is November 15, 2023.

Candidates participating in phase 2 counselling process are required to enter their choice of college for the allotment. After entering the choices, however, students will be provided with a chance to make changes in the choices entered. The link to make the changes will be available on November 16, 2023. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result will be released. AP EAPCET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment results will be announced on the official website on November 18, 2023.

AP EAPCET counselling phase 2 web options entry window will be available on the official counselling website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the AP PGCET 2023 web option entry process through the link available here.

AP PGCET 2023 Web Options Entry - Click Here

How to Entry Choices for AP PGCET 2023 Allotment

The AP PGCET 2023 counsellig phase 2 choice filling window will be available on the official website soon. Students eligible to apply can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGCET 2023

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2023 counselling web options entry process

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the web options for the allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

