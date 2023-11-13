  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Window Opens Today, Allotment Result On Nov 18

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Window Opens Today, Allotment Result On Nov 18

AP PGCET 2023 counselling phase 2 web options entry window to open today. Candidates can enter their choice of college and courses for allotment until November 15, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 13, 2023 12:09 IST
AP PGCET 2023 phase 2 counselling web options entry begins today
AP PGCET 2023 phase 2 counselling web options entry begins today

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Andhra Pradesh University, Visakhapatnam will begin the AP PGCET 2023 counselling phase 2 web options entry process today. Students who have registered for the AP PGCET 2023 counselling process can enter their choices for allotment through the link given on the official website. The last date for students to complete the AP PGCET 2023 web options entry process is November 15, 2023. 

Candidates participating in phase 2 counselling process are required to enter their choice of college for the allotment. After entering the choices, however, students will be provided with a chance to make changes in the choices entered. The link to make the changes will be available on November 16, 2023. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result will be released. AP EAPCET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment results will be announced on the official website on November 18, 2023. 

AP EAPCET counselling phase 2 web options entry window will be available on the official counselling website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the AP PGCET 2023 web option entry process through the link available here. 

AP PGCET 2023 Web Options Entry - Click Here

How to Entry Choices for AP PGCET 2023 Allotment

The AP PGCET 2023 counsellig phase 2 choice filling window will be available on the official website soon. Students eligible to apply can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice-filling process. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGCET 2023

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2023 counselling web options entry process

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the web options for the allotment 

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Also Read: OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Underway, First Allotment On Nov 20
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023