AP POLYCET 2023: Registration Starts at polycetap.nic.in, Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

AP POLYCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) has started the admission application process for the AP POLYCET 2023 examinations today, February 16, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 exams can now register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- polycetap.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the AP POLYCET 2023 examinations is April 30, 2023. Candidates appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam to get admission into various engineering, non-engineering or technology programmes are advised to go through all the important details mentioned in the information brochure available on the website.

AP POLYCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP POLYCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below.

Events Dates AP POLYCET 2023 Registrations Open February 15, 2023 Last Date to Register for AP POLYCET 2023 April 30, 2023 AP POLYCET 2023 Exam May 10, 2023 Announcement of AP POLYCET 2023 Result (Tentative) May 25, 2023

Who can Apply for AP POLYCET 2023?

As per the official information available on the website, candidates appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria given below.

Candidates must have passed the S.S.C exam from the State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh or any of its equivalent.

There is no age limit to give the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023.

How to fill out the AP POLYCET 2023 Registration form?

Candidates who are appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 exams can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2023- polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the online application available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the AP POLYCET 2023 application form

Step 4: After this click on the Show Application button

Step 5: The AP POLYCET 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Login and enter all the required details in the registration form

Step 7: Go through the entire form and then upload all the valid documents as mentioned

Step 8: Now, make the payment of the admission application fee and then click on submit button

Step 9: After successfully submitting the AP POLYCET 2023 application form, download it and take a few printouts for future use

