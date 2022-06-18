AP POLYCET Result 2022 Declared: POLYCET AP Results 2022 Announced, Check online at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYET Result 2022 Declared: Putting an end to the wait, SBTET, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP POLYCET 2022 Result today - 18th June 2022. POLYCET AP Results 2022 for the recently held polytechnic entrance exam was declared today during morning hours for all the candidates who have appeared for the exam. Andhra Pradesh POLYCET AP results have been declared online and made available to the students online via the official website - polycetap.nic.in. Keeping in mind the ease of checking AP POLYCET 2022 Result, a direct link has also been placed below, which will take candidates to the page where the results are directly available with the students.

Check AP POLYET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP POLYCET 2022 Results Available on 3rd Party Website

Today morning, the SBTET, Andhra Pradesh has published the AP POLYCET Result 2022 online. The Results have been published on a third party website Manabadi.com to ensure students are able to check it quickly and easily. The availability of AP POLYCET 2022 Result has been made available on the third party website only for information purposes. However, for authenticity purposes, it is advised to only check the results via the official website. Therefore, even after checking their results on Manabadi.com, students are advised to again check their POLYCET Result 2022 Andhra Pradesh on the official website - polycetap.nic.in.

How to check AP POLYCET Result 2022 online?

Keeping in mind the ease of checking the results for the students, AP POLYCET 2022 Results will be declared online and made available to the students via the official website - polycetap.nic.in. However, at the time of checking the results, students were unable to log onto it and were required to log onto manabadi.com to check their results. To access AP POLYCET Results 2022 on manabadi.com, students need to enter their hall ticket number on the page from where the results will be available.

