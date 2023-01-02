AP SSC Exam Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): BSEAP Class 10 Exam To Commence From April 3, Check Schedule Here

AP SSC Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh has announced the exam dates of AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2023 annual public examination. Students will be able to download the date sheet of AP SSC pdf on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

Also, a complete schedule of AP SSC 2023 has been provided below in the table. As per the announced dates, the AP SSC Class 10 exams will be held from April 3 to 18, 2023. The AP SSC time table 2023 includes the following details - subject-wise exam date, exam time and important exam day instructions and other related details.

AP SSC Public Exam Date Sheet 2023

The AP Class 10 examination will start with First Language (Group-A), and First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) subject paper. The board will conduct the AP SSC exam 2023 in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Check AP SSC time table 2023 below -

BSEAP Class 10 Exam Dates 2023

Dates Subjects Time April 3, 2023 First Language (Group-A)

First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 6, 2023 Second Language 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 8, 2023 English 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 10, 2023 Mathematics 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 13, 2023 Science 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 15, 2023 Social Studies 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 17, 2023 First Language Paper-2 9:30 am to 11:15 am OSSC Main Language Paper-2 9:30 am to 12:45 pm April 18, 2023 OSSC Main Language Paper-2 9:30 am to 12:45 pm SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Check AP Class 10 Time Table 2023 PDF Here

The BSE Andhra Pradesh has stated in a release that SSC public examinations April 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares public holiday on any date mentioned in the time table.

