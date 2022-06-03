AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: BSEAP Class 10 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Putting an end to the cycle of rumours, the AP SSC Result 2022 Date and Time has been confirmed. As per the latest update, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BSE AP is all set to declare the AP 10th Result 2022 for SSC Exam tomorrow i.e., 4th June 2022. Local Media reports have confirmed that the Manabadi AP SSC Results will be declared in the afternoon hours at 11 AM in a brief press meet. Following this, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022 will be made available to the students online via the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. However, to get priority access to AP 10th SSC Results 2022, students can also bookmark and visit the link given below:

AP 10th Result 2022 Declaration Press Meet at 11 AM

Going by the reports coming from local media agencies, BSEAP is expected to hold a brief press meet to declare the AP SSC Result 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022 Press Meet is likely to be addressed by Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar. Along with formally announcing the Manabadi SSC Results 2022, the officials are also expected to share the key statistical highlights for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results including the overall pass percentage, best and worst-performing districts and toppers list as well. After the press meet concludes, students will be provided direct access to their scorecards for AP SSC Results 2022 online via the official websites.

Alternative Websites to check Manabadi SSC Result 2022

Along with publishing the AP SSC Result 2022 on official websites - bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.org; the board has also partnered with other third party websites and trusted education portals to share results with the students. In line with this, students will get first and priority access to BSEAP SSC Results 2022 online on jagranjosh.com as well.

6 Lakh Students Await AP SSC Result 2022

As per the details shared by the BSEAP, a total of 6,22,537 have registered and appeared for the examination. The exam was held from 27th April 2022 and continued until 9th May 2022. The exam was held in offline mode and students had to appear for the exam at designated exam centres. The exam was held at 3,776. On 4th June, all then 6 lakh students will be getting the outcome of their hard work in the form of AP Class 10 Result 2022.

