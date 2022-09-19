Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 counselling Round 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at apdhte.nic.in

AP NEET 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh will be closing the window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure today. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams and wish to secure admission in the medical colleges of Arunachal Pradesh can visit the official website to complete the registrations for Round 1 Counselling.

Students who have not yet completed the Registration process for admissions to the medical courses through DHTE Arunachal Pradesh can complete the same through the counselling registration link available on the website.

According to the schedule given, the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment list of Arunachal Pradesh Medical colleges will be released on September 23, 2022. A total of two rounds will be conducted for the admissions to the medical courses through the NEET Examination.

Counselling Registrations

Steps to register for AP NEET UG counselling 2022

Candidates interested in securing an admission in the medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh can go through the steps given here to apply for the counselling procedure.

Step 1: Visit the AP DHTE official website

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link under NEET UG 2022 Counselling

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the registration and application form

Step 5: Cross check all the required details and click on the final submission

As mentioned the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for colleges in Arunachal Pradesh will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the Choice filling and locking procedure. After the first allotment list is released on September 23, 2022, students who have been allotted seats in the allotment process will be required to report to the allotted college and complete the allotment procedure between September 24 to 26, 2022.

Round 2 of the AP Seat Allotment list will be made available on September 27, 2022. Students can keep visiting the official website for further details on the declaration of the NEET UG state allotment result.

