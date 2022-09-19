    Arunachal Pradesh NEET 2022 counselling Round 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at apdhte.nic.in

    The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh will be closing the window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure today. Students yet to complete the AP NEET UG 2022 allotment registrations can click on the link given here and complete the registration procedure. 

    Updated: Sep 19, 2022 13:18 IST
    AP NEET Counselling 2022
    AP NEET Counselling 2022

    AP NEET 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh will be closing the window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure today. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams and wish to secure admission in the medical colleges of Arunachal Pradesh can visit the official website to complete the registrations for Round 1 Counselling.
    Students who have not yet completed the Registration process for admissions to the medical courses through DHTE Arunachal Pradesh can complete the same through the counselling registration link available on the website. 

    According to the schedule given, the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment list of Arunachal Pradesh Medical colleges will be released on September 23, 2022. A total of two rounds will be conducted for the admissions to the medical courses through the NEET Examination. 

    Counselling Registrations

    Steps to register for AP NEET UG counselling 2022

    Candidates interested in securing an admission in the medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh can go through the steps given here to apply for the counselling procedure. 

    Step 1: Visit the AP DHTE official website

    Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link under NEET UG 2022 Counselling

    Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details in the link provided

    Step 4: Enter all the required details in the registration and application form

    Step 5: Cross check all the required details and click on the final submission

    As mentioned the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for colleges in Arunachal Pradesh will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the Choice filling and locking procedure. After the first allotment list is released on September 23, 2022, students who have been allotted seats in the allotment process will be required to report to the allotted college and complete the allotment procedure between September 24 to 26, 2022.

    Round 2 of the AP Seat Allotment list will be made available on September 27, 2022. Students can keep visiting the official website for further details on the declaration of the NEET UG state allotment result.

    Also Read: CAT Registration 2022 To End on 21 September, Apply Soon at iimcat.ac.in, Know List of Top MBA Colleges Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories