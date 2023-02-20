Assam Class 12th Board Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

Assam Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the Assam Higher Secondary Board exams for the academic session 2022-23 today, February 20, 2023. As per the recent updates, the Assam board has issued the Assam Board Class 12th Admit Card 2023 for the students appearing in the board examinations. However, students are advised to must carry their Assam Board Class 12th Admit Card 2023 at the examination centre.

As per the official datesheet, the Assam Board Class 12th examinations 2023 will begin with English subject from today, February 20, 2023, and are scheduled to be concluded on March 20, 2023, with Home Science and Entrepreneurship Development subject.

Assam Class 12 Board 2023 Exam Timings

According to the Assam Board Class 12th official datesheet 2023, the AHSEC will conduct the Assam board examinations in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. However, the first shift will start from 9 am to 11 am, whereas the afternoon shift will start from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Assam Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Important Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the Assam Class 12th Board examinations can check the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Candidates are advised to must carry their AHSEC Class 12th Admit Cards along with their respective school ID cards at the exam centre

It is advisable for students to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the Assam Class 12th Board Exam 2023

Students will get 5 minutes extra time to read the question paper

Candidates are requested to wear proper school uniform along with their school identity cards

It is advisable for students to not carry any type of electronic devices such as smartphones, digital watches, etc inside the Assam Class12th Board 2023 examination centre

No students will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the commencement of the Assam Class 12th Board Examination

