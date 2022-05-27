Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Class 10 Results by 4th June at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: With nearly 4 lakh students eagerly awaiting the Assam Class 10 Results 2022, speculations and rumours have been doing the rounds about HSLC Result Date. However, so far, SEBA - Board of Secondary Education, Assam has not announced any specific date for the announcement of Assam HSLC Results 2022 for Class 10 students. The latest updates being shared from the SEBA office at Bamunimaidan in Guwahati have hinted that the Assam Class 10 Results may be declared in by 4th June 2022. However, the officials have not yet shared any details regarding the announcement of the Assam HSLC result.

Information Regarding Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date Shared by Officials

As per media reports, the SEBA official informed, "HSLC evaluation process is near completion. SEBA has not decided any result date yet and so, we can't give you that. But tentatively, we are trying to release results by 1st week of June." Initially, the Assam HSLC result 2022 date and time announcement will be made by the board and then the authorities will release the Assam class 10th result. SEBA usually declares the result date and time in advance.

As per trends, SEBA is known to release the Assam HSLC Results in about two months. In 2019, the HSLC Class 10 exams ended on 6th March 2019. The results were released on 17th May 2019 - about 70 days after the end of the examination.

How To Check Assam HSLC Result 2022?

To check and download the Assam class 10th results 2022, students will have to visit the official website - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link - Assam HSLC result 2022 and a new login window will be displayed on the screen. Students will have to enter their required credentials to check the HSLC Assam result. The digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Students must note that the original mark sheets of Assam HSLC result 2022 can be obtained from schools only.

