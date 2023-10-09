Assam HSLC Routine 2024 Released, SEBA 10th Exam From Feb 16, Check PDF Here

Assam HSLC Routine 2024 PDF Download: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the class 10th theory and practical exam dates today: October 9, 2023. As per the Assam HSLC datesheet, the theory exam will commence on February 16 and end on March 4, 2024. Whereas the practical exam will be conducted on February 2 and 3, 2024. Students can check subject-wise dates and exam timings in the Assam HSLC routine 2024. They can download the datesheet pdf online at the official website: sebaonline.org.

HSLC Routine 2024 Assam SEBA for Theory Exams

Those appearing in the SEBA 10th board exam 2024 can check the table below to know the subject-wise dates:

Date Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) Afternoon Shift (1.30 to 4.30 PM) February 16, 2024 English February 17, 2024 Music, Dance, Woodcraft, Bengali Manipuri, Santhali February 20, 2024 Social Science February 21, 2024 Retail Trade (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Animal Health Worker (NSQF) Assamese February 23, 2024 MIL/Eng (IL) February 26, 2024 General Science February 27, 2024 Weaving and Textile Design February 29, 2024 General Mathematics March 2, 2024 Hindi, Garment Designing March 4, 2024 Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, Nepali Fine Arts

Assam Practical Matric Routine 2023

As per the Assam HSLC timetable released, the practical exams will be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. They can check the table below to know the SEBA 10th board exam dates to be conducted in February:

Date Morning Shift (9 AM to 12 PM) Afternoon Shift (1.30 to 4.30 PM) February 2, 2024 Computer Science, Music, Dance, Weaving and Textile, Commerce Woodcraft, Home Science and Fine Arts February 3, 2024 Garment Designing, Retail Trade, IT/ITeS, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture and Horticulture, Tourism and Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware

Major changes in the Assam HSLC Exam 2024

The Board has also introduced some changes in the SEBA Class 10th board exam to be held in 2024. As per the board notice pdf, it has been stated that, "OMR sheet will be introduced for answering objective type questions (50% of total marks) carrying 1 mark each in case of core subjects, i.e., English (C1), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4). The OMR will be personalized therefore there will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate.”

