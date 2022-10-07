Assam NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced, Check at dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule. Students who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams and are eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2022 state counselling procedure can visit the official website of Assam NEET counselling to complete the applications.

As per the schedule released, DME Assam will be conducting the UG Counselling as per the MCC schedule for the state counselling process. The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 counselling for Assam will be conducted from October 17 to 28, 2022. Students who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams can apply for admissions to the MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing programmes.

The Assam NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 registration will begin on October 17, 2022. The last date for students to complete the admission process based on the registrations is November 4, 2022. A total of two counselling rounds in addition to the Mop-Up round and Stray Vacancy round will be conducted for the Assam NEET UG 2022 Counselling. As per the notification, however, a 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing course will be conducted. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website.

Assam NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The Registration link for students to participate in the Assam NEET UG 2022 Counselling process will be available on the official website of DME Assam. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the website and complete the registrations following which the link to apply and submit the application form will be available.

Candidates when applying also need to enter the choices as per their order of preference so that the allotment is given based on the choices. Candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admissions within the time period provided.

