Assam Schools Summer Vacation To Begin from 25 June Due To Floods, Check Details Here

Assam School Summer Vacation: As per reports, the Assam Secondary Education Department has rescheduled summer vacation in schools due to floods. As per the new orders, all the elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools in Assam will start their summer vacation from 25th June 2022. The schools will reopen on 25th July instead of 31st July 2022.





As per the official notice, the government has ordered to close of all Assam Schools to compensate for the academic loss caused due to the flood situation. Many of the schools have been also been designated as relief camps due to the severe flood situations.

Secondary Education Department, Government of Assam reschedules the summer vacation in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools from 25th June 2022 to 25th July 2022. pic.twitter.com/mNApn0JXbU — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Official Notice Released By Secondary Education Department, Government of Assam

It also stated, "To compensate for the same, the Government in the Secondary Education Department has decided to reschedule the Summer Vacation in all Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools from June 25, 2022 to July 25, 2022 instead of July 1 to July 31, 2022."

Assam HS Result 2022

As per media reports, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon announce the Assam class 12th results 2022. However, the board is yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of Assam HS results 2022. As per updates, the delay in the announcement of Assam 12th result is due to the flood situation. This has also caused a delay in the completion of the Assam HS Result 2022 evaluation work and the processing of final result data or marks.

Floods in Assam

As per media reports, over 54.5 lakh people are affected by Assam fllods and 12 fresh deaths has been reported. The toll due to the flood since mid-May is now 101. Altogether 3658 persons were evacuated with the help of 276 boats across the state by NDRF, SDRF and other agencies during the day. A total population 54,57,601 were affected in 32 districts of the state. The worst affected districts are Barpeta where 11,29,390 are affected.